These 12 Beautiful Upstate NY Main Streets Say “Come Take a Walk”

There are so many towns and villages across Upstate New York that have lovely Main Streets just waiting for you to " come and take a walk."

You never know what you will find! History, certainly. Great places to stop for a bite or a sip? Yes. Maybe a world class museum. Take a look at this list and you will see a couple of New York's most popular museums are located on a charming, small town Main Street.

The streets in this gallery range from the Hudson Valley to the "mountain towns," ski villages, Finger Lakes communities, and more.

Obviously, each town can claim a great little Main Street. And, as you will see, even some of the larger cities can lay claim to having a beautiful walkable Main Street for visitors. So we turn to you and ask, "does you hometown (in Upstate New York) have a charming little Main Street for visitors to come and admire and enjoy?" If so, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. we really do want to hear from you!

12 of the Best Walkable Main Street in Upstate New York Upstate New York has a plethora of wonderful, perfectly walkable Main Streets to enjoy. From small rural areas, to some in the larger urban areas, these are all charming with lots for you to explore. Again, we use the term "Main Street" loosely. Several of these streets are not even called Main Street, but rather Church Street, State Street, or Broadway, etc. Still, these streets are the heartbeat of each community and they all deserve a visit any time of the year! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio