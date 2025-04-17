These 12 Beautiful Upstate NY Main Streets Say “Come Take a Walk”
There are so many towns and villages across Upstate New York that have lovely Main Streets just waiting for you to " come and take a walk."
You never know what you will find! History, certainly. Great places to stop for a bite or a sip? Yes. Maybe a world class museum. Take a look at this list and you will see a couple of New York's most popular museums are located on a charming, small town Main Street.
The streets in this gallery range from the Hudson Valley to the "mountain towns," ski villages, Finger Lakes communities, and more.
Obviously, each town can claim a great little Main Street. And, as you will see, even some of the larger cities can lay claim to having a beautiful walkable Main Street for visitors. So we turn to you and ask, "does you hometown (in Upstate New York) have a charming little Main Street for visitors to come and admire and enjoy?" If so, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. we really do want to hear from you!
12 of the Best Walkable Main Street in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio