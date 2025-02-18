You are never far from a good meal when traveling across US Rt. 20 in Upstate New York. From the New England border to far western New York State, this road welcomes you to stop along the way and enjoy a meal.

This gallery looks at "20 on 20." These twenty places to eat include fancy Italian bistros, high end steak houses, classic American diners, and a whole variety of others along the way.

Long before the New York State Thomas E. Dewey Thruway cut across or region, this was one of he most popular (and only) continuous roads to use when going from the Capital District to Buffalo, and the far reaches of the state. Today, although the Thruway sucks up most of the traffic, this road can be an interesting place to set out on.

Along the way you will find a series of historic towns and villages that, while maybe past their golden days, are still interesting to explore. The restaurants are delicious and the folks who own them would be mighty glad to see you stop in and have a set.

All of these twenty places are either directly located on Rt. 20, or might be no more than 10 minutes off the road. Each featured restaurant has a direct link to the site for easy reference for locations, hours, menus, etc.

Of course there are many more than just twenty along this ribbon of highway. So if your favorite Rt. 20 eating place didn't make our list, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out!

