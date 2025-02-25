Drool Alert! 18 Top Bakeries in Upstate New York!

We all have a favorite bakery in our small town or big city. You know, the place where they serve a great cup of coffee, a delicious homemade sweet treat, maybe a loaf of masterpiece artisan bread, and, of course, always a cheerful conversation or two.

This gallery takes a look at 18 favorite bakeries spread out across Upstate New York from the Hudson River to western New York. Cannoli's, bread, cupcakes, cut out cookies, fruit tarts, cream puffs, Italian dessert favorites, and more are all represented in this list. And the eye-popping photos will make you want to get up and head to the corner bakery and grab a little snack for yourself.

As you will see, the size of each location has no bearing on the quality and perfection performed every day in these bakeries From big cities like Rochester to a tiny map dot of about 300 residents in Otsego County, these are all award-winning locales.

Some are on the fairly new side, and others have been in the neighborhood for generations. As you will see, one of the bakeries in this gallery is more than a century old.

Of course, there are hundreds of bakeries, big and small, spread over our wide region. So, if your favorite bakery, pastry shoppe, or bread maker did not make our list, go ahead and visit our Facebook page and give them a big shout out. we really do want to hear from you!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio