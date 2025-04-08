These 29 Upstate New York Born Actors Left A Mark On Hollywood!

This gallery looks at 29 actors who were born in Upstate New York and found their fame in Hollywood. They were featured performers or celebrities on TV and in movies as well as gave star turns on the Broadway stage.

Many of these performers are immediately recognizable. I mean, who doesn't know what Lucille Ball looks like? Or Kirk Douglas? Or even Andy Rooney? And for that matter we can immediately recognize western movie and TV sidekick Gabby Hayes, "yur darn tootin'"

Hey, wait a minute. Gabby Hayes was born in Upstate New York? Yessir!

Look over this gallery of familiar faces. They were all wonderful. Many of them were Hollywood's greatest stars. But many others were character actors whose appearances in movies and TV shows were brief but indelible.

My favorite? Actor Charles Williams, who was born in Albany. Amidst the 200 movies this hard-working character actor appeared in is one that stands out above them all. He played Eustace Baily, the cousin of George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) in the immortal "It's A Wonderful Life." He was part of that tense scene where the Building and Loan was going under and they needed to raise cash fast to stave off that old curmudgeon Mr. Potter. Albany's own Mr. Williams was right there central to the mix of that famous scene.

So this gallery contains 29 performers. But we have a hunch that we are missing some. If you can help us out and come up with a name of a performer born anywhere in Upstate New York that merits being on this list, please give us a shout out over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!

