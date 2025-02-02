Winter Days Call For A Delicious Cup Of Upstate NY Homemade Soup!

Forget the calendar.  You just know the snow is blasting away outside and the temperature is on a downward trend.  You know it.  Without even looking.

So, lets all settle down and have a nice cup of homemade soup.  Upstate New York "knows good soup" and this gallery looks at 16 of the very best places for a cup of creamy tomato soup, a steaming bowl of Vietnamese noodle soup, or even a thick bowl of French Onion soup.  You know, the kind that you have to slice the cheese off the top with because it is so thick!  Oh, that sounds so good.

This gallery looks at some real soup gems.  They range from the Hudson Valley to the mountains of the Catskills and Adirondacks, out through Central New York and the Finger Lakes and all the way to Buffalo.  From elegant restaurants to cozy, neighborhood diners, these places do soup, and they do it well!

Obviously, there are hundreds of places that make a good bowl of homemade soup.  So if your favorite "soup destination" did not make this list we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out.  We really do want to hear from you!

So....."soup is ready." Grab the crackers, put the bib on and lets all dig in!

16 Delicious Places in Upstate NY for a Hot Cup of Great Homemade Soup

Snow is blowing, temps are falling and you are thinking, "Yes, it is soup time!" Every restaurant worth their salt makes a good homemade soup around this time of the year. Upstate winters can be rough, and a hot bowl of soup at the local diner or restaurant sure helps the winter's day move along. Here is a sampler of 16 places that serve a delicious hot cup of homemade soup. Of course the list could be over 100, but we like these places, scattered all across the Upstate region, for their taste, creativity, and downright "m-m-m goodness!"
 

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

