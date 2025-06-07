These Statues of Men and Animals Tell the Story Of Upstate NY

The statues and memorial found around Upstate New York are a history lovers dream come true. They tell the heroic stories, in bronze and steel, of some of the most important people and historic events that took place around our region, and in the United States as a whole.

Presidents, mule drivers, actresses, scientists, firefighters, abolitionists and slaves, and so many others are all represented in this gallery.

One that every body will like, and one that perhaps most of my readers have actually seen, is the beautiful statue of the "queen of Comey," Lucille Ball. It captures her grass and humor in the most delightful way. The statue can be found just a few blocks from her birthplace in Celeron, NY just outside of Jamestown. And yes, there is a "story" about the second "Ugly Lucy": statue that came down when the public didn't like it at all. Great story.

I think you will enjoy the stories of the horse and the mule. They are both a part of a greater historical chapter n our country, and it is good and right that these two animals get their own statues to honor them. They are no less heroic than the men who did the hard labor at the task at hand.

If you know of a statue, memorial or monument that you would like to share with us, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

15 of Upstate New York Statues and Memorials Tell an Amazing Story of People and Events There are hundreds, maybe even thousands, of statues, memorials, and monuments dotting the Upstate New York landscape. Here are fifteen that tell amazing stories of Upstate, its people and events.

Among this list of famous people (and two horses) are the doctor who came up with the first cure for tuberculosis, perhaps the most famous president of the country and his wife, the "queen of Comedy," Uncle Sam and John Brown and others.

All of these statues are incredible. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio