Yes, it is that time. January is here and lets face it, we are done with the winter. Right?

Well, this time of the year is a perfect time to plan a getaway weekend up in the mountains of Upstate New York. From the Catskills to the mighty Adirondacks we have come up with a list of great inns for you to sneak away to with a "friend" and enjoy the peace and quiet of the hills.

On this list you will find a retro-1950s motel, a towering 100-year old lakeside hotel, a modern inn with gorgeous fireplaces, and several places that even feature award-winning dining menus.

We know both of these regions are popping with tourists in the summer months. So why not pencil these two regions of Upstate New York in for a weekend away in the winter when the crowds are down, teh air is clean and cool, and the ambiance just says, "take me away."

We also know that there are many inns to choose from in the Adirondacks and Catskills, so if your favorite place did not make this list please visit us over on our Facebook page and give it a big shout out. We really do want to hear from you! (Please, no Marriott's or Holliday Inns.)

Also, we will look at other regions in the future, such as the Hudson Valley and the Finger Lakes, and let you know about some great inns in those regions too!

