Around noon on Monday, November 9th (2026), New York State Police stationed out of the Ithaca branch responded to a crash on Route 13 in the town of Dryden that involved an overturned tractor-trailer.

Failing To Yield Right Of Way

According to the release from the New York State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Route 13 when the operator of a Kia SUV, traveling on Gulf Hill Road, entered the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto Route 13.

The SUV operator failed to yield the right of way to the approaching tractor-trailer, and the operator of the truck was not able to avoid the collision. The tractor-trailer struck the rear corner of the SUV, causing it to spin off the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.

photo provided by the New York State Police Tractor-Trailer Rollover

The tractor-trailer also left the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side, coming to a rest in the ditch, blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Read More: Recap Of Recent Binghamton Area Local News

75-year-old Harry Dahl of Binghamton, the operator of the SUV, was issued traffic tickets. In contrast, authorities transported the tractor-trailer operator, 68-year-old Leo Casey Faucett of Freeville, New York, to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

photo provided by the New York State Police Tractor-Trailer Rollover

The New York State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

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