Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 13 In Dryden

Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 13 In Dryden

photo provided by the New York State Police

Around noon on Monday, November 9th (2026), New York State Police stationed out of the Ithaca branch responded to a crash on Route 13 in the town of Dryden that involved an overturned tractor-trailer.

Failing To Yield Right Of Way

According to the release from the New York State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Route 13 when the operator of a Kia SUV, traveling on Gulf Hill Road, entered the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto Route 13.

The SUV operator failed to yield the right of way to the approaching tractor-trailer, and the operator of the truck was not able to avoid the collision. The tractor-trailer struck the rear corner of the SUV, causing it to spin off the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.

Tractor-Trailer Rollover
photo provided by the New York State Police

The tractor-trailer also left the roadway and overturned onto its passenger side, coming to a rest in the ditch, blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Read More: Recap Of Recent Binghamton Area Local News

75-year-old Harry Dahl of Binghamton, the operator of the SUV, was issued traffic tickets. In contrast, authorities transported the tractor-trailer operator, 68-year-old Leo Casey Faucett of Freeville, New York, to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

Tractor-Trailer Rollover
photo provided by the New York State Police

The New York State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

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