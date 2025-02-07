Owego Grand Union Closing as New Aldi Store Prepares to Open

Eastern Tioga County will be losing a full-service supermarket as it gains a no-frills discount grocery store.

The Grand Union store on Route 17C in Owego is scheduled to close on March 1.

Signs posted at the Grand Union indicate the store's operating hours will be reduced starting Monday. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until it closes permanently in about three weeks.

Inside the Grand Union store in Owego on January 29, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The Grand Union store just west of the Lockheed Martin plant opened in January 2022.

C&S Wholesale Grocers of New Hampshire acquired several Tops supermarket locations in upstate New York. The Tops stores were spun off as that company merged with the firm that operates Price Chopper supermarkets.

C&S Wholesale Grocers spokesperson Lauren La Bruno declined to explain why the Owego store is being closed or how many employees will be affected by the move.

The closing comes as Aldi is making final preparations to open its Owego store. It's located directly across the street from the Grand Union supermarket.

The Owego Grand Union supermarket is across the street from an Aldi store that is expected to open in the spring. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

