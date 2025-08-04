Binghamton Police: Man Tried to Kidnap Girl From Price Chopper

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News

A Binghamton man has been accused of attempting to abduct an 8-year-old girl from a Price Chopper supermarket.

Police were sent to the store at 10 Glenwood Avenue around 6:15 p.m. to investigate an assault and possible attempted kidnapping.

When officers arrived at the Price Chopper, they discovered that people had detained the suspect.

According to Binghamton detectives, 37-year-old Donald Beetlestone of Binghamton was arrested at the store by patrol officers.

Investigators said the young girl had been shopping in the Price Chopper with her mother. Beetlestone allegedly approached the child when she was alone in the store's produce section.

Beetlestone is said to have struck the girl with a bottle and attempted to "forcibly remove the girl from the store."

A woman who works for Price Chopper heard the struggle and intervened. She tried to stop Beetlestone.

A man who was in the store as a customer also assisted by restraining the man until police officers arrived.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said Beetlestone had been charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping and first-degree assault. He also faces counts of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

In the statement issued by investigators, police thanked those who helped in taking Beetlestone into custody.

People with information about the incident may contact the Binghamton police detective bureau at (607) 772-7080.

 

Beetlestone has been charged with the following crimes and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

