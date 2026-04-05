New York Is One of the Biggest Women’s Sports Fan States

Women’s sports have been growing across the United States, with more fans watching games, buying tickets, and searching online for schedules and highlights. A new study looked at Google search trends found that New York is one of the states most interested in women’s sports. In fact, New York ranked third in the entire country for online searches related to women’s sports.

Millions of Searches From New York Fans

Over the past year, people in New York State made an average of 562,050 Google searches each month related to women’s sports. That puts New York behind only California and Texas, two states with much larger populations.

Women’s Basketball Is the Most Popular

Among all women’s sports, basketball is by far the most popular in New York. The study found that fans searched for women’s basketball terms about 229,680 times per month. Many of those searches included things like WNBA schedules, scores, and tickets.

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Soccer Is the Second Most Searched Sport

Women’s soccer also drew a lot of attention from New York fans. Searches related to women’s soccer had 23,470 per month. Many of those searches included the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and other professional or international competitions.

Other Women’s Sports Also Draw Interest

The study also found interest in several other sports in New York. These included: Women’s tennis with about 18,200 searches per month, and Women’s golf with about 17,870 searches per month.

New York Ranks Near the Top Nationally

They compared all states and the rankings went like this: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois. New York’s high ranking shows that fans across the state are actively following women’s sports online.

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