There’s no shortage of events across Upstate New York, but a few stand out every single year. These are the ones people actually make plans around. The ones you hear about at work, at the store, or from a friend who says, “You’ve never been? You have to go.” If you’re looking to make the most of summer, these four are a solid place to start.

Taste of Country in Buffalo Brings the Party

If you like live music and a high-energy crowd, this one delivers. Taste of Country turns Sahlen Field into a packed, all-day concert with big-name artists and thousands of fans singing right along with them. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it feels like one big summer kickoff with people who are just there to have a good time.

Spiedie Fest in Binghamton Feels Like Home

If you’re anywhere in Upstate New York, this one just feels familiar in the best way. Spiedie Fest is part food festival, part concert, part reunion. Between the spiedies, the balloon rally, and the crowds, it’s one of those events where you’ll almost definitely run into someone you know. And even if you don’t, it still feels like you belong there.

The Great New York State Fair Is Summer Tradition at Its Best

This one is as classic as it gets. The State Fair in Syracuse is a full-on experience, whether you go for the food, the concerts, or just to wander for a few hours with something fried in your hand. It’s big, it’s busy, and somehow still feels like something you’ve done forever, even if it’s your first time.

The Adirondack Balloon Festival Slows Everything Down

Not every festival has to be loud to leave an impression. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is one of those quieter, take-it-all-in kinds of experiences. Watching the balloons lift off early in the morning or light up at night is simple, but it sticks with you. It’s a different pace, and sometimes that’s exactly what you need.

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Why These Four Are Worth Your Time

There are plenty of smaller festivals all over the state, but these are the ones that consistently draw people in year after year. Each one brings something a little different, but they all give you that same feeling of being part of something special, even if it’s just for a day.

9 Peaceful Places in Upstate New York to Truly Unplug If you’ve been craving quiet, fresh air, and a break from everything, these Upstate New York spots deliver exactly that. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor