New York Brand Selling Hideous Boots That Look Like Teletubbies

Don't get me wrong - I LOVE the fact that the 90s have made a resurgence as I'm unhealthily obsessed with the decade but even I can admit that there are some things from the 90s that deserve to stay there - like Teletubbies.

Thank the good Lord above that I was nearing high school graduation when Teletubbies caused hysteria with tiny humans and I missed the Teletubbies craze completely. Still, I know enough about the characters from babysitting, and to this day, I still don't understand what it was we watched.

The Teletubbies were either loved or hated and most people lean toward the former, so why is a New York fashion brand trying to revive them through the style of a new boot they've released?

Whether you watched Teletubbies on purpose or were forced to watch it with the kids in your life at the time, Dispy was the name of the green Teletubbies and a high-end New York fashion brand has introduced what we can only describe as an eye-raising pair of knee-high boots in Dipsy's likeness.

The bright green boots are stiletto style and they've got Dispy's face and arms flopping off the top of each booth. Designed by Christian Cowan, these half boots, half-stuffed animal monstrosities are available for pre-order at the low price of... $2,500.

If you're a Teletubbies fan and have more money than you know what to do with, Cowan hasn't left out the other Teletubbies. There are also t-shirts, hoodies, and even jean jackets with photos of Laa-Laa, Po, and Tinkly Winky on them and these items cost between $195 and $595 but you'll have to wait for more to be produced because the current stock is sold out.

