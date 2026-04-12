If you’ve ever thought about owning your own short-term rental in New York, then you will want to pay attention to this. Two popular spots, Lake Placid and Lake George, are now being ranked among the most profitable mountain towns in the country for Airbnb hosts.

Lake Placid Ranks Near the Top

Lake Placid has come in at #4 nationwide, and the numbers are pretty surprising. On average, the hosts there only need to rent out their property for about 8 days a month to cover a typical mortgage. After that, it can turn into real profit. The average daily profit margin is close to $180 per day, even after fees and mortgage costs are factored in.

Lake George Isn’t Far Behind

Lake George also made the top 10, landing at #10 in the U.S.. Properties there need to be booked for around 9 days a month to cover the mortgage. Even more eye-catching is the average daily profit, which can reach about $215, making it one of the stronger returns in the entire United States.

Why It Matters for New Yorkers

This kind of data shows just how powerful short-term rentals can be if it is in the right location. With steady tourism and year-round appeal, these parts of New York offer opportunities that go beyond just a vacation getaway.

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For some owners, it’s not just about covering costs. It’s about turning a second home into a steady income stream. To see the complete list of the most lucrative (and the worst lucrative too), go here.

7 Best Times Of The Year To Make Money As Airbnb Hosts in New York New York homeowners Made $115 million in 2021 with Airbnb