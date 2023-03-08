Historic Upstate New York Site Honors America’s Most Influential Women
New York has played a huge role in the fight for women’s rights in the United States. In fact, it’s only fitting that the National Women’s Hall of Fame calls our state home.
If you’ve ever driven through the Finger Lakes region, you might not have realized it, but one small town there helped spark a movement that would eventually change the course of history for women in the United States.
Seneca Falls: Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement
In 1848, something remarkable happened in the small Upstate New York town of Seneca Falls. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and a group of like-minded women decided they were done accepting a society that treated women as second-class citizens.
At the time, women had very few rights. They couldn’t vote, had limited property rights, and often had little say in their own lives.
So Stanton and several others organized what became the first women’s rights convention in the United States. That gathering in Seneca Falls helped launch a movement that would spread across the country and eventually lead to major changes, including women's right to vote.
Creating the National Women’s Hall of Fame
Because of that powerful history, Seneca Falls became the perfect place to create a national institution honoring the achievements of American women. The National Women’s Hall of Fame was officially established there in 1969. The nonprofit organization recognizes women who have made lasting contributions to the country across fields such as science, politics, literature, sports, activism, and more.
Pioneering Women: First Hall of Fame Inductees
- Harriet Tubman
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton
- Eleanor Roosevelt
- Susan B. Anthony
- Emily Dickinson
Each of them helped shape American history in their own powerful way.
Celebrating Recent Trailblazers in the Hall of Fame
The Hall of Fame continues to add new inductees who have made a meaningful impact on the world. More recent honorees include women many of us recognize today, such as:
- Mia Hamm, one of the most celebrated soccer players in history
- Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States
- Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo
- Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose work helped send astronauts into space
Their accomplishments show just how wide-reaching women’s contributions have become across every field imaginable.
Visiting the National Women’s Hall of Fame
If you ever find yourself exploring the Finger Lakes region, the National Women’s Hall of Fame is definitely worth a stop. The museum is located in a beautifully restored historic mill on Canal Street in Seneca Falls.
Inside, you’ll find exhibits highlighting the stories and achievements of the women inducted over the years, along with displays that walk visitors through the history of the women’s rights movement. It’s a chance to see firsthand how one small Upstate New York town helped spark a national conversation that still continues today.
Hall of Fame Visitor Information
The gallery is open most days of the week, welcoming visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Sundays and Mondays. Admission is family-friendly, with tickets priced at $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, veterans, and students, $8 for children 12 and under, and free admission for kids under 2.
For New Yorkers, the National Women's Hall of Fame is a reminder that some of the most important moments in American history started right here in our own backyard.
