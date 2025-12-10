If you live in Upstate New York, you already know December has a mind of its own. One day it’s light flurries, the next day you’re shoveling a driveway you definitely cleared just an hour before. And somehow, without fail, the entire population ends up at the Post Office at the exact same time. So before the holiday chaos officially kicks in, here’s what you need to know to make sure your packages show up by Christmas.

USPS Holiday Deadlines Every Upstate New York Resident Should Know

The Postal Service just released its 2025 holiday shipping dates, and the message is loud and clear: don’t wait. These are the dates you need to beat if you want your package to arrive by Christmas.

For the Lower 48 (That’s Us!)

To make a Christmas delivery, USPS recommends mailing by:

• December 17: USPS Ground Advantage

• December 17: First-Class Mail

• December 18: Priority Mail

• December 20: Priority Mail Express

If you’re thinking, “I’ll just do it tomorrow,” please know that tomorrow is exactly how gifts end up arriving on December 27.

Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico? Different Rules Apply

If you’re sending something a little farther:

• December 16: USPS Ground Advantage

• December 17: First-Class Mail

• December 18: Priority Mail

• December 20: Priority Mail Express

Farther = earlier. Plain and simple.

Winter + Procrastination = Holiday Chaos

We love Upstate New York, but let’s be realistic: once winter kicks in, nothing is predictable. Lake-effect snow shows up out of nowhere, back roads turn into skating rinks, and suddenly everyone remembers they still haven’t mailed their gifts. Spare yourself the pain of standing in a snaking line at the downtown post office while questioning every decision you’ve ever made. Go early. Your sanity is worth it.

Friendly Reminder Before You Put This Off Again

Mailing late is a gamble and not the fun kind. Packages go missing, get delayed, or take bizarre detours through cities you’ve never heard of. So grab those gifts, grab the tape, and get ahead of it now. Future you will be thrilled you did.

