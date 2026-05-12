NASA Says Alien Life Is Likely and New York Is Seeing More UFOs

I never really thought much about what’s going on above my head, but after going down this rabbit hole, I’ve been stepping outside at night a lot more than usual. If you live in New York, stick with me here- New York ranks 9th in the entire country for UFO sightings, and the reasons why are actually pretty interesting.

NASA Says the Search for Life Is Front and Center

NASA isn’t just passively wondering about this stuff anymore. It’s become a real, funded part of what they do. A senior NASA official (not a fringe blogger, an actual NASA official) recently said the chances of extraterrestrial life existing are “pretty high.” Not possible. Not maybe someday. Pretty high.

New York Ranks 9th in the Country for UFO Sightings

Here’s the part that actually got my attention. A study pulling data from the National UFO Reporting Center put New York at #9 in the country for UFO sightings. I didn’t expect that. We’re talking 6,325 reported sightings across the state, or about 134 per 1,000 square miles.

READ MORE: Increased UFO Sightings in Upstate NY Leads to Questions

Top 10 in the whole country. Thousands of New Yorkers have reported unexplained sightings. So if you’ve ever seen something weird over Binghamton, out in the Catskills, or driving through the Capital Region at night and thought “what was that?” yeah, you’re not alone.

Why New York Stands Out

Part of it comes down to what New York actually is as a state: it’s not just the city. You’ve got highly populated areas where more people are watching the sky, rural regions with darker, clearer views of the stars, and weather patterns that can make ordinary things look strange. All of that adds up to more sightings being reported. Does that mean aliens have a thing for New York? Probably not. But it does mean that a lot of people here are seeing things they genuinely can’t explain and are actually reporting them.

What People Are Reporting Across New York

And before you picture little green men, most of these reports are way more mundane than that. We’re talking bright lights moving in ways planes don’t, objects that suddenly stop or change direction, things drifting silently across the sky with no obvious source. A lot of those probably have boring explanations. Some of them, though, nobody’s really sure. And that gray area is exactly what keeps people looking up.

NASA’s Findings Make the Idea of Alien Life Feel More Credible

The whole “we might not be alone” thing feels a lot less crazy than it did even a few years ago. NASA is taking it seriously, and so are many ordinary people across this state.

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Next Time You’re Outside, Look Up

Between what NASA is saying and the number of unexplained sightings already reported here, New York might just be one of the better places to catch a glimpse of something you can’t explain. Next time you’re outside at night, driving home, sitting on the porch, whatever, just take a second and actually look up.

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New York Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New York using data from the National UFO Reporting Center Gallery Credit: Stacker