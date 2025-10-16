If you’re in New York and feeling those cozy fall feelings you’re not alone. A new study looked at what pumpkin products people in the state are searching for online and pumpkin pie came in first by a long shot.

On average New Yorkers type in “pumpkin pie” over 20,000 times every month. It’s that classic dessert everyone loves after Thanksgiving dinner creamy pumpkin filling sweet spices all baked in a flaky crust. Whether made with fresh sugar pumpkins or canned pumpkin it’s a true fall favorite.

Pumpkin Bread Takes the Second Spot

Coming in second is pumpkin bread with more than 10,000 searches a month. Think of it like banana bread but with that rich pumpkin flavor and warm spices. People love how moist and comforting it is. Plus you can mix in nuts raisins or chocolate chips for a little extra yum. It’s perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack while watching the leaves change color.

Pumpkin Muffins Are a Close Third

Next up are pumpkin muffins searched nearly 5,000 times monthly. These versatile treats can be simple and plain or dressed up with icing for a sweet finish. The blend of pumpkin with cinnamon nutmeg and ginger makes them a cozy choice any time of day great for quick breakfasts or a tasty fall dessert.

Pumpkin Cookies for a Chewy Treat

Not far behind pumpkin cookies get nearly 4,800 searches each month. Soft and chewy these cookies let the pumpkin and spices shine through. Some folks like to add chocolate chips or get creative by shaping them like pumpkins or ghosts for Halloween fun. They’re perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself with a warm cup of cider.

Get our free mobile app

Pumpkin Cheesecake A Creamy Twist

Rounding out the top five is pumpkin cheesecake with around 4,500 monthly searches. It’s a rich creamy alternative to pumpkin pie made with a spiced graham cracker crust and a smooth pumpkin cream cheese filling. Many bakers use a water bath to get that perfect texture. If you want something a little different but still fall inspired this dessert fits the bill.

Upstate NY Fall Favorites: Pumpkin Patches! You can always count on five certain hallmarks of a beautiful Upstate New York autumn: cider donuts, fall festivals, pumpkins, fresh apple cider, and scenic beauty.

This gallery looks at the pumpkin patches of Upstate New York.

There are over a hundred places that offer fun times a pumpkin patches, whether you pick your own or go to the farm and pick up some pre-picked ones. It is always a fun time for the whole family.

So, pumpkins it is! Watch this site for galleries in the future which will highlight the other "Big 5 Autumn Favorites of Upstate New York." Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio