If you’ve ever joked that New York sports fans have NO patience, well, a new study says there might be some truth to that. According to Hard Rock Bet, New York ranks as one of the most unstable states in the country when it comes to professional sports coaching turnover.

New York Teams Have Changed Coaches A Lot

They looked at coaching changes across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB since 2016. New York’s eight major professional teams combined for 32 coaching changes in just the last decade. That comes to four coaching changes per team, tying New York for the highest rate in the country.

The biggest turnover came from the NBA as the Brooklyn Nets have gone through seven head coaches since 2016, while the New York Knicks have had six.

Hockey Fans Have Seen Plenty of Changes Too

Things have been just as busy in hockey. The Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders have all made four coaching changes over the last ten years. The Buffalo Bills and New York Mets have made three changes, while the New York Yankees have had just one. Although, I think many Bronx Bomber fans would be okay if the number was two.

The Pressure of Playing in New York

I'm willing to bet that this doesn't really shock anyone who follows New York sports. The expectations are sky high with passionate fans, and sports talk radio that doesn't take it easy on struggling teams.

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Coaches in New York don’t get much time to figure things out before people start calling for them to go. Only Arizona and Nevada matched New York’s coaching turnover rate per team.

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