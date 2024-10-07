Expensive Real Estate Game: New York’s Price Per Square Foot

A recent study has revealed the costs of property across different states in the U.S. It's no surprise that New York finds itself near the top of the list in price per square foot. The findings by PortlandRealEstate.com, show how much homebuyers in each state are paying for a piece of their dream property.

Hawaii is the frontrunner in this real estate rollercoaster, where a single square foot of property is $694 on average. The Aloha State sets the bar high with an average house price of $850,000 and a house size of 1,248 square feet.

Following Hawaii is California, where the sunshine comes at a cost of $425.55 per square foot. With an average house price of $774,500 and an average size of 1,820 square feet.

Massachusetts and New York claim the third and fourth spots on this pricey property list. In Massachusetts, the cost per square foot lands at $417.45, with an average house price of almost $800,000 and an average size of 1,914 square feet.

Meanwhile, New York homebuyers are shelling out $416.33 per square foot, thanks to an average house price of $654,475 and an average size of 1,572 square feet.

Get our free mobile app

The next three states are Montana, Oregon, and New Jersey. Montana commands a cost of $309.35 per square foot, with an average property price of $675,000 and an average size of 2,182 square feet.

Oregon has an average of $302.36 per square foot, with an average property price of $579,925 and an average size of 1,918 square feet. New Jersey rounds out the selection with a price tag of $310.26 per square foot.

If you're looking for a slice of the Empire State, be prepared to pay the price. Get ready, homebuyers, the price per square foot is just the beginning of this real estate adventure in the Empire State.

6 Common Real Estate Fears for Buying or Selling Changing homes can be scary. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster