Trying to Quit Smoking in New York? You’re Not Alone

As New Yorkers head into a new year,they are thinking about quitting cigarettes or vaping. It’s not easy, and anyone who’s tried knows that willpower alone usually isn’t enough. That’s where some free help comes in.

New York Has a Free Quitline That Actually Helps

The New York State Quitline offers free support for anyone in New York who wants to quit smoking or vaping. You can call, text, or even chat online with trained coaches who help you take it one step at a time. The Quitline is available seven days a week, and it’s completely free.

One Central New York Woman’s Story

Cara D. from Central New York knows how hard quitting can be. She didn’t start smoking until her 20s, quit once, then picked it back up again during a stressful time. Eventually, smoking started running her life. She was spending about $100 a week and constantly thinking about when she could smoke next. In late 2023, she decided to call the Quitline.

Why Support Made the Difference

Cara says the follow-up calls from Quit Coaches helped keep her on track. Even when quitting was uncomfortable, she stuck with it. Today, she says she breathes better, feels healthier, and doesn’t feel controlled by cigarettes anymore. She’s now been tobacco-free for two years.

Help Comes in More Than One Form

The Quitline doesn’t just offer phone calls. New Yorkers can also get free nicotine replacement options, text-based support programs, and online tools to help with cravings and stress. If quitting didn’t work for you before, the Quitline encourages you to try again. Many people need more than one attempt, and that is okay.

How to Get Help If You’re Ready

If you live in New York and want support quitting smoking or vaping, you can call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487). You can also visit nysmokefree.com to chat online, request a call back, or sign up for text support. Everything is free, confidential, and meant to help you move at your own pace.

