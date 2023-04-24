National Property Tax Report Reveals Where New York Ranks

It should come as no surprise that in 2022, property taxes across the United States saw an increase with the average homeowner now paying nearly $4,000 a year in property taxes.

It should also come as no surprise that the Northeast region of the United States has the highest property tax rates, but where does New York fit into the mix?

New Jersey is where you will find the highest property taxes with the average single-family homeowner paying an average of $9,527 a year. Connecticut comes in second highest with an average of $7,671.

The third and fourth highest property tax states are Massachusetts and New Hampshire and closing out the top five is New York with the average single-family homeowner paying an average of $6,673 a year in property taxes.

On the other end, homeowners in West Virginia pay the lowest property taxes at about $928 a year, in Alabama that amount is $1,022, in Arkansas it is $1,228, Louisiana is the fourth lowest at $1,296, and in Mississippi, the average yearly property tax payment is $1,311.

The report was compiled by ATTOM, a real estate data curator. In order to reach the results it did, ATTOM looked at data from county tax assessors as well as the estimated market values for 87 million single-family homes nationwide.

The report also found that in 2022, $339.8 billion dollars in property taxes were received from single-family homes. That is an increase of 3.6 percent in 2021. Additionally, the report found that, on average, tax on single-family homes in the United States jumped three percent.

Rob Barber, chief executive officer at ATTOM says “Property taxes continued their never-ending climb last year...but on balance, the latest increase nationwide again was modest.”

