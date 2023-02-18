Did You Know New York Has Specific Vehicle Headlight Rules?

If you're my age, you remember when we had to automatically turn on our vehicle's headlights. There were no daytime running lights and there were no headlights that automatically turned on.

I vividly remember, early on in my driving days, when I left college in Albany and jumped on the highway and couldn't figure out why everyone was flashing their lights at me - and then, I got pulled over.

The police officer was kind to point out that it was too dark to be driving without headlights and that's when I realized that I'd forgotten to turn mine on.

Although almost every vehicle has automatic lights now, New York still has some very specific headlight rules that you might not have even known about.

What Time of Day Headlights Must Be Used in New York

In the state of New York, drivers are required to have their headlights on one-half hour after sunset until one-half hour after sunrise.

High Beam Distance Guidelines in New York

Driving in the dark often means turning on high beams, however, the general rule of thumb is to turn your high beams off when you are within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle or when there is a vehicle 200 feet in front of you.

Weather Conditions and Headlight Rules in New York

When visibility is 1,000 feet or less in New York, drivers are required to turn on their headlights. 1,000 is about the length of three football fields placed end to end. In addition to being required to turn on their headlights in bad visibility, New Yorkers also must turn on their headlights anytime the windshield wipers are on whether it be for snow, sleet, ice, or rain.

Motorcycles and Bicycle Headlight Rules in New York

In New York, motorcycles are required to run their headlights whenever in operation so that other drivers can clearly see them. On the other hand, whenever a person rides a bicycle between half an hour after sunset and half an hour after sunrise, the bicycle must have a white headlight that can be seen from as far away as 500 feet and a red taillight that can be seen from up to 300 feet away.

