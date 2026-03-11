Like many people, I often overlook promotional emails from retailers. So when I saw a message from Sam’s Club in my inbox, I assumed it was just another routine update. Except this one made me stop mid-scroll. The email was about a recall on frozen fried rice… and not just any fried rice. It was the Teppanyaki Vegetable Fried Rice that my family keeps stocked in our freezer.

Like many households, we rely on a handful of convenient freezer meals for busy evenings. That particular fried rice has always been a favorite, quick, easy, and surprisingly delicious for a frozen product. So when I read that it had been recalled because it might contain glass fragments, I immediately did what most of us would do. I walked straight to the freezer to check. And sure enough, there it was.

Why Nearly 37 Million Pounds of Frozen Food Are Being Recalled

The recall is part of a significant expansion recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Ajinomoto Foods North America has now recalled nearly 37 million pounds of frozen foods that may have been contaminated with glass fragments.

Initially, the recall targeted specific fried rice products sold at Costco in late February. Following customer reports of glass fragments in food, the company broadened the recall to encompass numerous additional items.

Suspected Source of Contamination

The likely source of contamination appears to be carrots used in the affected products, which may have contained glass fragments. As a result, the recall now affects a wide variety of frozen meal products.

The Brands and Products Included in the Recall

The expanded recall now covers 15 different products sold under several well-known brands, including:

Ajinomoto

Kroger

Ling Ling

Tai Pei

Trader Joe’s

Some of the recalled items include:

Ajinomoto Authentic Japanese Style Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Tokyo Style Shoyu Chicken Ramen

Kroger Chinese Inspirations Chicken Fried Rice

Ling Ling Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ling Ling Tokyo-Style Ramen varieties

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice

Tai Pei Ultimate Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s Chicken Shu Mai dumplings

These items were distributed nationwide through major retailers such as Costco, Walmart, and Sam’s Club.

How To Check If Your Frozen Food Is Affected

The recalled products were manufactured between October 21, 2024, and February 26, 2026, with expiration dates from February 28, 2026, through August 19, 2027. To determine if your product is included, check the package for the following establishment numbers:

P-18356

P-18356B

P-47971

The USDA has made a comprehensive list of lot numbers, expiration dates, and product labels available on the FSIS website.

What New York Families Should Do Right Now

If you find any of the recalled products in your freezer, experts strongly advise against consuming them. Glass contamination can cause serious internal injuries if consumed. Instead, you should take one of the following actions:

Dispose of the product safely

Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund

While no injuries have been reported to date, the recall was initiated following several customer complaints regarding glass fragments in the affected food products. Frozen meals are supposed to be the safe, easy option on a busy night. Finding out one of your family’s regulars might contain glass is the kind of thing you never expect when you’re just checking your email.

So if you’ve got fried rice, ramen, or dumplings hanging out in your freezer right now, it might be worth taking a quick look at the package. Just to be safe.

