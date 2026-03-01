How Does New York Rank For ‘Energy Bill Anxiety’

There so many people unhappy with their gas and electric company and the cost of their energy. There is a new report that is taking a look at how worried we feel about our utility bills. According to the Energy Bill Anxiety Index from Compare the Market, New York ranks a surprising 31st in the country when it comes to anxiety about energy costs.

What the Study Measured

They looked at online searches in all 50 states. They studied three main areas:

Energy awareness searches, such as looking up electric rates.

Financial strain searches, like help paying bills.

Emotional anxiety searches related to stress about energy costs.

Where New York Stands

New York’s total anxiety score came in at 22.91 out of 100, placing 31st overall. I'm wondering if they started this study in 2024 because I would love to see what it is now.

Here is how the state broke down:

• 57.2 energy awareness searches per 100,000 residents

• 83.5 financial strain searches per 100,000 residents

• 32.0 emotional anxiety searches per 100,000 residents

Which New York Cities Are Most Concerned

Even though New York ranks in the middle, some cities are seeing more worry than others. Social media data from the past year shows that Syracuse and Utica have the highest share of online conversations about rising energy costs.

In Syracuse, 51 percent of conversations about energy bills showed concern. In Utica, it was 50 percent. Buffalo, Rochester, and Poughkeepsie were not far behind. Albany had the lowest share among the listed cities at 34 percent. I couldn't find Binghamton.

How Other States Compare

Texas ranked as the most anxious state about energy bills, with a score of 59.21 out of 100. West Virginia and Delaware followed close behind with southern states like Alabama and Georgia also ranking high. On the other end of the list, western states like California, Nevada, and Colorado ranked much lower for energy bill anxiety.

Regional Differences Stand Out

Southern states tend to show higher levels of financial stress related to energy bills. Some smaller eastern states show higher emotional anxiety levels, I think that is what many of us are feeling at the moment. .

What It Means for New Yorkers

While New York is not at the top of the anxiety list, energy costs are still a concern for many residents (you think), especially in cities like Binghamton, Syracuse and Utica. As energy prices continue to change (go up), online searches and conversations show that people are paying attention and looking for ways to handle their household costs.

