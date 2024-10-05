Cancer impacts a lot of people, and it's important to understand where the disease is most common in New York.

A study looked at the top 50 counties in New York with the highest cancer rates per 100,000 people. Researchers say that the findings can help us understand why some areas have higher rates and what can be done to help.

One surprising finding is that Hamilton County has the highest cancer rate, with a rate of 504.5 cases per 100,000 people from 2016 to 2020. Columbia County and Warren County are also on the list with high rates.

Why are these rates so high? There are a lot of factors that can contribute, like how people live, their genes, their jobs, and the environment around them. Some people might also have trouble getting screened for cancer or getting the care they need, which can make things worse.

Knowing which counties have high cancer rates can help local and state health officials make plans to reduce the rates. They can focus on things like teaching people about cancer, making it easier to get screened, and working to make sure everyone has access to good care.

The goal is to make sure everyone, no matter where they live, has the support and resources they need to stay healthy and get the care they need. It's a reminder to keep an eye on cancer rates in different areas and do what we can to help people who are affected by cancer.

