When you think about comfort food, chances are your mind goes straight to cold, gray winter days. Snow falling outside the window, a warm bowl of something delicious in your hands, and maybe a blanket wrapped around your shoulders.

But in reality? Comfort food isn’t just for January and February. Sometimes you need comfort food in July after a rough day. Sometimes it’s the meal you make when you’re sick.

Sometimes comfort food is the thing you crave when you’re missing someone, feeling overwhelmed, or just wishing someone would give you a big hug. And when that hug isn’t available, food has a funny way of stepping in.

My Personal Comfort Food Go-To

If I’m reaching for comfort food, I’m almost always going straight for macaroni and cheese. It’s simple, warm, cheesy, and somehow always makes things feel a little better.

If I’m sick, though, it’s a totally different story. Then I want French onion soup. Something about that rich broth, the caramelized onions, and that melted cheesy bread on top feels like medicine for the soul.

Now here’s the thing: as much as I love soup, and as delicious as it is, wonton soup has never once been my go-to comfort food. Not when I’m sad, not when I’m sick, not when I’m craving something cozy. I actually can’t think of a single person I’ve ever talked to who has said, “You know what really comforts me? Wonton soup.” Apparently, though, a lot of New Yorkers might disagree.

New Yorkers’ Top Comfort Food Choice

A new analysis from Surety First examined Google Trends data from the past year to identify which comfort foods people in each state searched for most. The results for New York were a little surprising. According to the study, the most searched comfort food in New York was… wonton soup. Yes, Wonton soup landed in the number one spot not just here, but also in several other states.

Wonton Soup’s Surprising Popularity

Wonton soup actually topped the list in seven states overall: California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Washington. Researchers say its popularity makes sense along both coasts. In places like New York and New Jersey, people often crave something warm and savory during colder months. Meanwhile, states like California and Hawaii have strong Asian culinary influences, making dishes like wonton soup especially popular.

It’s light, flavorful, and packed with comforting broth and dumplings, which probably explains why people are searching for it so often. Even if some of us might still be reaching for mac and cheese instead.

Regional Comfort Food Favorites

While wonton soup grabbed the top spot in most states, it wasn’t the only comfort food people were searching for. French onion soup came in right behind it, topping searches in six states.

In the South, comfort cravings leaned toward heartier dishes like chicken and dumplings, Southern-style mac and cheese, and loaded mashed potatoes. Across the Midwest, baked potato soup kept showing up as a favorite.

Other notable comfort foods people were searching for included white chicken chili and green bean casserole. Basically, every region has its own idea of what a warm hug in a bowl feels like.

Comfort Food for Every Season

Even though this study focused on winter comfort foods, the truth is these dishes don’t have a season. Comfort food shows up whenever life gets a little heavy.

Maybe it’s the meal your mom used to make when you were a kid. Maybe it’s the thing you cook after a stressful day. Maybe it’s the soup you order when you’re under the weather and just need something warm and soothing.

Food can’t replace a hug, of course. But sometimes a bowl of something warm, familiar, and delicious can come pretty close. And if that bowl happens to be macaroni and cheese or French onion soup instead of wonton soup… well, you definitely won’t hear any complaints from me.

