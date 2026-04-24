New Yorkers are finding ways to save money as costs keep going up. A new study shows many people are changing their daily habits to help stretch their dollars a little further.

The Small Ways New Yorkers Are Cutting Costs

Some of the most common habits are easy. We turn off the lights more often to save on electric bills. Skip delivery fees and pick up food instead. We wait for sales before buying things that we want.

Simple Habits That Add Up Over Time

Some of our habits are small but it adds up over time. We bring our own snacks to the movies, take extra napkins or sauces to use later, and use free public WiFi instead of mobile data. This helps us save money little by little.

When Saving Money Starts to Feel Stressful

There are also some things that show how tough things can feel. Some people don't go to the doctor to avoid costs (that would be me, not a good idea). Others check their bank account all the time and hoping their balance looks better. Some of us will sell things that we still need just to help make ends meet.

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Where New Yorkers Are Spending Less

When money gets tight, New Yorkers also change how they spend. Many cut back on eating out first. Shopping for extras, subscriptions, and even social plans often get reduced too.

You’re Not Alone in Doing This

The study shows that being “broke” isn’t always about having no money. It’s about the small choices we make every day to stay on track. If you’ve found yourself doing these things, you’re not alone. To see the “broke behaviors” people in each state admit they’ve done to save money, go here.

Struggling at the Checkout? These 10 Tips Could Save You Money at the Grocery Store With food costs for a family of four hitting $1,600 a month, relief feels far away. Here are 10 simple grocery hacks to lower your bill right away. Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken