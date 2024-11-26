The town of Seneca Falls, New York is getting ready for the annual It's a Wonderful Life Festival!

Set to take place from December 12 to 15, 2024, the Seneca Falls community believes that the classic movie, directed by Frank Capra, was based on their town and goes all out each year.

Festivities start on Thursday, December 12, at 5:30 p.m. when attendees can look forward to an exclusive event where cast members Karolyn Grimes and Jimmy Hawkins will make a special appearance to introduce "It’s a Wonderful Life" at Trinity Church on 27 Fall Street.

On Thursday evening, Grimes and Hawkins, known for their iconic roles as "Zuzu and Tommy Bailey," will share insights and memories in celebration of the 78th anniversary of what is hailed as "The Most Inspiring Film of All Time." Following the introduction, from 6:00 to 8:15 pm, there will be a special screening of the classic at the same venue.

On Friday, December 13, visitors can enjoy the Bedford Falls Postal Cancellation and a visit to the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum. Attendees can also enjoy a press conference with actors from the film, autograph signings, insightful presentations, and screenings at Trinity Church throughout the day.

On Saturday, December 14, the day will begin with the "It's a Wonderful Breakfast" at Trinity Church from 7:30 am to 11:00 am. Other notable events include the 21st Annual George Bailey Award at Trinity Church at 10:00 am and a presentation by Monica Capra Hodges, granddaughter of Frank Capra, followed by an autograph signing session at The Gould Hotel from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The day also includes a special parade on Fall Street at 1:00 pm, and panel discussions exploring the impact of "It's a Wonderful Life" on contemporary life at Trinity Church. The evening features a 5K run, and a special screening of the film at Douglas Avery Performing Arts Center. Admission to these events is free.

Sunday, December 15, will include an autograph signing with cast members at The Gould Hotel from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, followed by a radio play of “The Shop Around the Corner” at Trinity Church from 11:15 am to noon. The afternoon brings a documentary screening, presentations exploring the making of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and a conversation with John Kuri, filmmaker and son of Emile Kuri, the set decorator. The day concludes with Jimmy Hawkins sharing insights on his transition from acting to producing, along with a presentation by Karolyn Grimes on her experience working with John Wayne. The event wraps up with "The Ringing of the Bells of the Real Bedford Falls" outside Trinity Church and the Seneca Singers Annual Holiday Concert at the First Presbyterian Church.

Seneca Falls has many reasons to believe that Frank Capra based Bedford Falls in It's a Wonderful Life, on their town. There are similarities in architecture from homes on Cayuga Street to the Bailey home, post-war housing developments, and significant Italian and Irish heritage of residents.

A former Seneca Falls barber, Tommy Bellissima, recalled cutting the hair of a man who introduced himself as Frank Capra when the screenplay was still under development. Capra is known to have visited relatives in nearby Auburn.

Both Seneca Falls and Bedford Falls are in upstate New York, in relative proximity to Rochester and Elmira, both mentioned in the movie. In the original screenplay, Harry Bailey attended Cornell University in Ithaca, near Seneca Falls. The studio recommended not referring to the college by name. The Bridge Street bridge, a steel truss bridge, is a close match to the bridge in the movie from which George Bailey jumped to save the angel Clarence. The local bridge has a plaque dedicated to Antonio Varacalli, who died in 1917 when he jumped into the canal to save a suicidal woman, possibly inspiring Capra to have George Bailey jump in to save Clarence.

Whether or not the movie was based on Seneca Falls, the town has fully embraced the nostalgic holiday spirit, and the It's a Wonderful Life Festival is a magical experience for all who attend.

