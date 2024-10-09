Hurricane Milton: Will New York State See Impacts?

With the recent intensification of Hurricane Milton and its anticipated landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast, concerns have arisen about potential implications for areas along the Eastern Seaboard, including New York State.

Unique Path of Hurricane Milton

Unlike typical hurricanes that develop in the Atlantic and move northward, Hurricane Milton originated in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving eastbound. This unprecedented trajectory is steering Milton away from the common path that brings storms up the Eastern Seaboard towards New York. Instead, the current forecast suggests that Milton will hit Florida before turning east-northeast towards Bermuda.

Anticipated Impact on Florida

As Hurricane Milton travels towards Florida, over one million residents have been issued evacuation orders in preparation for its expected landfall in the Tampa Bay area. The areas along the coast are bracing for significant storm surge, with potential inundations of 15 to 20 feet. The storm is anticipated to bring extreme impacts, including substantial rainfall, with areas like Tampa forecasted to receive 8 to 12 inches of rain.

Limited Impact on New York State

While Florida braces for potentially catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Milton, New York State is unlikely to experience direct repercussions from the storm. According to meteorologists, the storm's trajectory is expected to veer toward Bermuda, bypassing the Northeastern coast, including New York.

In light of the current forecast and expert analysis, it appears that New York State will be spared from the direct impacts of Hurricane Milton.

