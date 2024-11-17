E. coli Outbreak Linked to Organic Carrots Sold in New York Claims One Life and Sickens Dozens

A recent E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sold in New York has left one person dead and dozens of others sick.

Public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections connected to multiple brands of recalled organic whole-bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. The outbreak has affected at least 39 individuals across 18 states, with 15 hospitalizations reported in addition to one fatality.

Findings from the investigation revealed that the recalled organic carrots, which are no longer available for sale in stores but may still be present in people's homes, have resulted in severe health consequences for those who consumed them. The recalled products include baby organic carrots with best-if-used-by dates ranging from September 11, 2024, to November 12, 2024, under various brand names such as Trader Joe's, and Wegmans, among others. Additionally, whole organic carrots available for purchase from approximately August 14, 2024, through October 23, 2024, with no specific best-if-used-by dates listed on the bags, have also been identified in the recall.

Individuals are strongly advised not to consume any of the recalled organic carrots and to discard any remaining products in their possession immediately. Furthermore, it is essential to thoroughly wash any items or surfaces that may have come into contact with the contaminated carrots using hot soapy water or a dishwasher to prevent the spread of the E. coli bacteria.

Symptoms of E. coli infection, particularly from the Shiga toxin-producing strain, typically include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Most individuals infected with E. coli experience symptoms within 3 to 4 days of exposure and may recover without medical treatment after 5 to 7 days. However, some individuals, especially children, elderly adults, and those with weakened immune systems, are at a higher risk of developing serious complications such as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) that may require hospitalization.

In response to the outbreak, Grimmway Farms issued a recall of the affected carrot products on November 16, 2024, and urged consumers to check their refrigerators or freezers for any recalled items and dispose of them immediately. Healthcare providers are advised to be vigilant for patients presenting with severe E. coli symptoms, including persistent diarrhea, high fever, bloody stool, and signs of dehydration, and to provide appropriate care and monitoring as needed.

See the complete list of recalled carrots here.

