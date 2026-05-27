It started with a handful of complaints on Monday, May 25. A few incarcerated individuals at the Broome County Correctional Facility told medical staff they weren't feeling well: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and headaches. Within 24 hours, those few cases had grown to more than 140 people across multiple housing units reporting the same symptoms.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office and the Broome County Health Department are now jointly investigating the outbreak, which officials believe is likely norovirus, though laboratory testing is still underway to confirm the cause.

What Officials Think Is Going On

Norovirus is one of the most common and contagious stomach illnesses in the United States, affecting somewhere between 19 and 21 million Americans every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads easily in close-quarters environments, making correctional facilities particularly vulnerable.

Broome County Director of Public Health Olivia Catalano said the speed and pattern of the illness pointed strongly in that direction. "Based on symptoms and how quickly this illness is spreading, we suspect norovirus, though we are waiting on test results to confirm the cause," she said. "If this is norovirus, the virus is typically manageable."

Catalano was also quick to note what won't work as a treatment: antibiotics. Because norovirus is a viral infection, not a bacterial one, the goal is simply to keep patients hydrated and comfortable while the illness runs its course. "Drinking fluids, rest, eating bland foods, and using over-the-counter medications help those who are ill to recover," she explained. Most cases resolve on their own within one to three days.

How the Facility Is Responding

Medical and housing staff at the correctional facility, working alongside county health officials, are actively treating those who are sick, with a focus on preventing dehydration through steady intake of water, fluids, and hydration drinks.

The facility has also stepped up cleaning efforts, performing what officials described as deep and sustained cleaning of exposed surfaces and areas throughout the building. Additional precautions have been put in place to limit further spread among staff and other incarcerated individuals.

Sheriff Fred Akshar emphasized that the health and safety of everyone inside the facility, both residents and staff, is the top priority. "While this may be a relatively common illness, we are investigating all possible sources of this infection and taking every precaution to help treat it and prevent its spread," he said, adding thanks to medical staff and the Health Department for their quick response.

When to Be Concerned

For most people, norovirus is an unpleasant but brief experience. Health officials say symptoms typically clear up within one to three days with rest and fluids. However, Catalano cautioned that anyone experiencing diarrhea for more than 7 days or vomiting for more than 48 hours should be evaluated by a medical provider, as the virus can cause severe dehydration.

One important, often overlooked detail: the virus is contagious both before and after a person feels sick. "The virus sheds before and after illness, during this stage people are contagious to others," Catalano noted.

Preventing the Spread

Health officials outlined several key steps for stopping norovirus in its tracks:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after using the bathroom. Importantly, hand sanitizer is significantly less effective against norovirus than plain soap and water.

Disinfect high-touch surfaces like doorknobs and toilets using a bleach-based cleaning solution.

Stay away from others until symptoms have fully resolved, to avoid passing the illness on.

Take care with food preparation and laundry, as the virus can survive on surfaces and fabrics.

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What Comes Next

The Broome County Sheriff's Office said it will continue to provide updates in the coming days, including confirmed case counts and the number of individuals still experiencing symptoms. Testing results, once available, will clarify whether norovirus is definitively the cause; though officials say the clinical picture already fits closely.

For now, the focus is on care, containment, and keeping everyone inside the facility as healthy as possible.

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