Are They Nuts? 55% of New Yorkers Watch Porn on Work Devices

New Yorkers are wasting an insane amount of work hours doing pretty much everything except work and some of what we’re doing is, well pretty risqué.

According to ExpressVPN, a consumer privacy and security company, a whole lot of people are spending only 33 percent of their work hours doing actual work.

As technology has advanced and more and more people are either taking work home with them or they’re logging time working remotely and a good majority of us are doing what needs to get done on company-provided devices such as laptops, desktops, microphones, and phones.

It kind of goes without saying that most employees will pop into their personal email every once in a while, to check for important personal emails, but what’s pretty alarming is that a lot of people admit that they use their work devices to shop online, check out social media, and use the internet for things completely not related to work.

All of that might not sound too awful, right? Well, consider this – 55 percent of surveyed New Yorkers admit that they’ve spent at least 200 hours in the last year, when they were supposed to be working, looking at pornography ON A WORK DEVICE.

That’s pretty crazy, but get this – a huge number of employees admit that they’ve actually spent 200 hours of the last year accessing the dark web. Who are these people and what could they possibly need that’s helpful on the dark web?

Think it's only men checking out porn on their work devices? Oh, you’d be very wrong. Of the people who said they’ve decided to basically take their jobs into their own hands, men spend say they spend an average of 239 work hours viewing porn each year compared to the 130 hours women admit to watching stuff they definitely shouldn’t be on work devices.

Before you start looking around your office trying to figure out which co-worker is most likely guilty of watching porn on work time and getting away with it, know that they’re probably not.

84 percent of the employees who said they’d used the dark web at work say they’ve been caught. 81 percent say they’ve been approached by management for watching porn, and 81 percent say they’d had discussions with higher-ups about gambling.

Most, however, say that the punishment was nothing much more than a slap on the wrist. Most people caught had to take training on how to properly use their work devices while the others were given verbal warnings to stop.

