Animal Adventure Park Hosts Final Rock & Roar Event of the Summer
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is holding its last Park After Dark: Rock & Roar event of the season this Saturday, August 9th, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM. This family friendly night will include live music, food, drinks, and a chance to explore the park after hours.
Food, Drinks, and Free Face Painting
Guests can buy tasty food from food trucks and local restaurants. Adults can enjoy beverages from Beer Tree Brew Co., and kids can enjoy free face painting.
Supporting African Lion Conservation
Each Park After Dark event helps protect animals around the world. This Saturday’s event will support African lion conservation efforts.
Meet the Lions Up Close
There will also be a special “Keeper Chat” where guests can learn more about the park’s lions and even see adorable lion cubs on exhibit.
Tickets and More Info
General admission prices apply, but the event is free for Animal Adventure Park members. To find out more, visit www.theanimaladventurepark.
About the Park
Animal Adventure Park is a licensed zoo with over 100 species. It’s located just 15 minutes outside of Binghamton and offers up-close animal experiences, including walk thru and drive thru areas. The Preserve Safari also gives guests the chance to drive through a space filled with free-roaming animals.
