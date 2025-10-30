If you’ve grabbed a taco dinner kit recently from Aldi you might want to double-check the box before taco night. Teasdale Foods, Inc. just announced a recall on certain taco kits sold in 27 states, including right here in New York, because the seasoning packets were accidentally swapped with cocoa mix.

A Sweet Mix-Up with Serious Allergy Risks

The problem started when Teasdale got a few consumer complaints that the seasoning packets inside the kits didn’t taste quite right. Turns out, the packets labeled as “taco seasoning mix” actually contained cocoa powder, as in hot chocolate mix.

While it sounds like a harmless mix-up (and maybe a recipe experiment gone wrong), the FDA says it’s actually pretty serious. The cocoa mix contains milk, which isn’t listed as an ingredient on the taco kit packaging. That means anyone with a milk allergy could be at risk for a severe or even life-threatening allergic reaction.

READ MORE: New Yorkers Stunned: Apple Cider Donuts Only Ranked #4 in America?

What to Know About the Recalled Aldi Casa Mamita Kits

If you shop at Aldi, the recalled kits are sold under the Casa Mamita brand, they come in blue and yellow boxes with the UPC 4099100318715, lot code 25259, and a Best-By date of March 15, 2026. So far, no illnesses have been reported, but the FDA says the mix-up happened because of a mislabeling issue by a third-party supplier.

Get our free mobile app

How to Handle the Recall and Get a Refund

If you find one of these boxes in your pantry, don’t use it, especially if someone in your household has a milk allergy. You can return the kit to the store for a full refund, or contact Teasdale Foods directly for more info. The recall affects stores across the country, including in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, so even if you picked one up during a road trip grocery stop, it’s worth checking.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor