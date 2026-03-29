A new survey shows that many Americans are planning a move in 2026, and that includes many people here in New York. The report found that over 40 percent of Americans expect to move this year.

Buying a Home Is Not the Main Reason

Even though many people are moving, only 14 percent said they are doing it to buy a home. That means most moves are for other reasons, like finding a more affordable place to live or wanting a different kind of area.

Affordability Is Driving a Lot of Decisions

For many people, cost matters more than location. The survey found that 1 in 4 people moving in 2026 are choosing places they can better afford, even if it is not where they really want to live.

Get our free mobile app

Among people buying homes, 28 percent said they are giving up some of their location preferences to find something more affordable. The report also found that 35 percent of homebuyers are looking at fixer upper homes.

Many People Are Moving to the Suburbs

The survey found that 65 percent of people planning a move are heading to lower cost of living areas. With housing costs staying high in many parts of New York State, some people may be looking elsewhere for something that fits their budget better.

What This Means for New York

For New York residents, this report shows that affordability is playing a huge role in where people go next. Whether someone is leaving for more room, lower costs, or a fresh start, moving in 2026 is clearly on a lot of minds.

New York Towns and Their Nicknames Troy, New York is known as the 'Collar City' but why? Can you guess why Schenectady is 'Electric City'? Get the explanation to these New York nicknames and more. Gallery Credit: Karolyi