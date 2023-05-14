Get the tossed salads and scrambled eggs ready.

Nearly 20 years after the original series went off the air, the revival of the popular sitcom Frasier is getting close to its premiere date. The original Frasier, itself a spinoff from Cheers, ran for 11 seasons and over 250 episodes, and won five consecutive Emmys for Best Comedy Series. While the original Frasier aired on NBC, this revival, which is also titled Frasier, will stream on Paramount+.

In an interview with the radio station New Jersey 101.5, series star Kelsey Grammer revealed that Paramount is “aiming for October 1” for the premiere of the new Frasier.

“We’ve shot ten shows, we just finished up last Tuesday,” he said, before adding “it’s a terrific show.”

The Cast Of Frasier Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: TV Spinoffs That Were Better Than the Shows They Were Based On

Asked whether he keeps in touch with his former colleagues from Cheers, Grammer replied “I saw Woody [Harrelson] ... I saw George [Wendt] a couple weeks before that. It’s nice. We’re all still pretty much pals. We don’t go out of our way to visit all the time but when we have the chance to see one another again it’s always a sense of occasion.”

Besides Grammer, most of the actors on the revival are new additions, including Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Frederick and Anders Keith as David, the son of Frasier characters Niles and Daphne. The only members of the Frasier and Cheers casts who are confirmed to appear on the revival at this point are Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier’s radio producer Roz on Frasier, and Bebe Neuwirth who was Frasier’s wife (and later ex-wife) on both Cheers and Frasier.

The Frasier revival was created by Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris; longtime Cheers and Frasier director James Burrows is also working as a director on the new series.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ trial here.

Get our free mobile app