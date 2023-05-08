Will New Yorkers Be Participating in No Mow May?

What is "No Mow May"?

Get our free mobile app

And why do I struggle to say it out loud?

Is it that due to their spelling differences, it doesn't seem that "no" and "mow" should rhyme? My brain is disconnecting from my mouth on this one.

But I digress.

It doesn't take much to convince me not to mow my lawn. Afterall, I didn't ask to have a lawn. It was forced upon me because someone once decided that a lawn was a sign of wealth and status. Well to me, it is a sign of obligation. We've all heard for a few years how there have been trouble with bees. As more and more land is developed, this very important resource and member of our ecosystem is disappearing. That is not good for us.

So, I ask you New Yorkers; Are we doing what we can for our environment and our ecosystem? Time will tell, as will our overgrown lawns. We can do this and we can give the bees a chance.

Hudson Valley Honey Bees at Work Local honey is one of the many delicious local products we enjoy in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to have a healthy honey bee population and people like the folks at HiveLand NY in Highland, New York keeping them that way. Checkout some of the tools used to make and harvest honey. Plus see a few other items made with some help from the bee.

Nature Is Calling! And You Can Answer at Any of These 10 Great New York Parks Now that warmer weather is here, we encourage you to start thinking about visiting some of New York's great parks. Here are ten parks, some are smaller and a bit off the grid, that we think you should consider for a summer of 2022 visit!