Snow Ambush Hits Hard in Albany

Hyde/Tsm

I had a fantastic weekend.

I won't get into all the details now, but i had my favorite pizza, good times with friends, and spectacular weather.

Before I took off for my trip, I checked the weather. There was to be rain on Friday but that was it. I would be coming home Sunday to more frigid temperatures, but none of the white stuff.

On Saturday, I stepped outside to a sunny day and 50 degrees. There was no snow on the ground and I felt great. Sunday morning was definitely colder but as I passed through Springfield Massachusetts, the sky was still nice and clear.

Hyde/TSM
Indeed my ride was going smoothly across the Mass Pike, and then to the New York Thruway. Sure, the wind was beginning to pickup and get a bit more unpleasant, but it was still clear travels.

And then, I hit Albany.

Hyde/Tsm
Before I knew it, whit-out conditions took over. The wind was pushing the snow and it was coming down hard. This was not what I was expecting for my journey's end..

And it continued.

Hyde/TSM
It was on and off for the next hour and a half. I noticed at this point my Waze App was directing me around Exit 32 for this accident, though I didn't know it at the time.

Things did not get better in Utica.

Hyde/TSM
Ultimately I made it home, a little colder and soggier than expected. It is just a reminder to me that I haven't figured out everything about my new home yet.

