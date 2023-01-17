Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.

I was driving along NY-5 westward when I saw the sign and knew I just had to stop. Once inside, I was met with this awesome set up.

I found myself instantly hungry for a shake and the greasiest cheeseburger I could find. And a Coke too for...some reason, I guess.

Wandering the isles, I saw a bunch of neat vintage items. From Furniture to action figures, I had my pick of various nostalgic items. For those not so inclined to go the pre-owned route, there were also soaps and clothing that had not been used. As a vintage shirt collector, I loved this shirt that sadly was too small for me, as it would be for most any adult.

Now what was it that I found and could not live without? I have shared with you my love for Friendly's in the past so it should come as no shock that when I encountered this item, there was no way I was going to pass it up.

All the way from 1993, comes this remote-controlled truck with working headlights. Seeing the box and the truck itself was pure joy. When I got it home, I immediately loaded 2 "C" batteries into the remote, which was tethered to the truck, and let her rip. Forward and backward worked great as did the headlights. Sadly, no turns are to be made as the truck has slight mechanical issues. But let's be honest; this is a display piece with that beautiful box. Now the question is, where do I display it?

