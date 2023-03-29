There is something so peaceful about a cemetery.

Untouched by developers in a world continually on the verge of modernization, cemeteries remain a place of quiet.

From the remains of the past, they are their own living history, showing beautiful growth as the continuation of life.

And tucked away in the village of Clinton is quite the historical marvel. On my walk yesterday, I decided it was finally time to get a closer look.

The Historic Old Burying Ground is full of history. The people who fought for this country to come into existence are here. The founders of the community are here, still in the community they helped found. Far from forgotten, they are prominently still a part of the place that they created.

There is a magic to these old headstones. There is hand craftsmanship that has survived all weather and conditions. Names still able to be read by people centuries later. That is something you can't forget as you walk through and imagine the pride of the people who created these.

These people live in times that are as ancient to us as the creation of the pyramids. Someday, the times we are living in will feel the same to those who come long after us. It is a perspective that should never be lost. We are always so close to history until we become it. What they remember about us, is in our hands.

