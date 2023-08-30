Guns N Roses To Turn Saratoga Springs Into Paradise City for Labor Day
Take me down to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.
This weekend Guns N' Roses will storm the stage at SPAC with Dirty Honey kicking the show off. Tickets are still available for you to not miss the only amphitheater show of this tour.
So, what can you expect?
How about Axl Rose's precision cutting vocals soaring through the crowd and chilling everyone to the bone.
How about a masterclass in guitar by one of the few guitarists with a style so distinct, he played with everyone from Michael Jackson to Blackstreet. You may know him as Slash.
What about a bass player who's crunching low end sends ripples through an arena and background vocals lift a place to it's feet. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Duff McKagan.
What you get with Guns N' Roses is a rock solid band playing 3 hour shows with nothing to prove. You hear the hits. You hear the deep cuts. You sing along with songs from the Live Like A Suicide ep to their latest single "Perhaps". This show spans a career and generations.
You will be in the jungle, baby.
You will use a little Patience.
You will end up walking in the cold November Rain.
You will search the universe and find yourself within her eyes.
And you will most definitely be too Hard Skool.
Guns N' Roses playing in Saratoga Springs is more than a concert. It is a happening. And no one wants to miss that.