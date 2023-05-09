Fanilows Unite! Turning Stone Casino To Host Barry Manilow In August

He writes the songs that make the whole world sing.

But he can't smile without you, so do not let him down.

Barry Manilow is coming to Turning Stone Resort Casino this August.

August 19th is the date when you can have a blast and sing along and feel all the feelings. And most importantly, celebrate all of the music and passion of this once in a lifetime superstar,

Barry Manilow is a Grammy®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon who continues to wow fans for generations.

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists. He has racked up an astonishing 50 Top 40 singleswith 12 of those going to #1 and 27 hitting the Top 10. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Having just seen Barry in Nashville earlier this year, I can say that this was such a fun and entertaining night. He is ever the showman, and his voice is strong. Whether he is sitting at the piano or criss crossing the stage, the fans are with him from the moment the lights go down.

Tickets for Manilow’s August 19 show in the Turning Stone Event Center go on sale Thursday, May 11 for TS Rewards Members and public on-sale is Friday, May 12 both at 10:00 a.m. Guests can purchase tickets in person at the Turning Stone Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.

This is a show not to be missed. Just don't light your glow stick too early. If you know, you know.

