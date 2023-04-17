Cooped Up? Chicken Hilton A One Tank Trip Away From CNY

This country is just full of neat roadside stands.

When you hit the backroads of America, you meet all kinds of people with their businesses and their unique locations. The products may be ordinary, but the presentation is where the personality comes in to play. To hook people going from Point A to Point B and get them to stop takes skill and great marketing.

Otis Massachusetts is home to just such a gem and it's a one tank trip away.

Otis Poultry Farm is not just a place to get eggs and the like. It is an experience. An experience that people have been frequenting for 119 years and counting.

The whole place is laid out to put a smile on your face. The signage will make you laugh and you haven't even walked in yet.

Seriously, who could walk into this place in a bad mood.

I have made a few trips through Otis, off exit 10 on the Mass Pike, on my way to Connecticut. This time I decided it was the right opportunity to stop in and look around.

I found something I hadn't even remembered existed that I used to have as a kid. The second I saw them, my memory was unlocked.

I just had to buy a bag of State Line potato chips. Right now, you either have no idea what I am talking about, or don't understand why this was a big deal. Like I said, I had forgotten they ever existed so this was fun to see.

Variety is where is is at. I also love that vintage Coca Cola menu sign. This was a fun stop and worth a quick drive for anyone looking to get away and see something fun and different.

