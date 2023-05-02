Ann Wilson of Heart Announces Central New York Tour Date

Alone.

What About Love?

Barracuda.

Crazy On You.

Magic Man.

The voice behind all of these classic songs is going on tour.

Co founder of revolutionary Rock N Rall Hall of Famers Heart, Ann Wilson is planning a summer road trip. Unlike some of the treks you may have been on, there will be no "Are we there yet?" from Ann.

July 7 sees her take off (eh) to the great white north for a Toronto date. She and Tripsitter will finish the tour on August 30th at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. In between, she will go a long way just to come back close to where it began.

I always tell people that the first time I saw Heart was easily one of my Top 5 concerts ever. The show was incredible and Ann was in amazing voice.

Since then I have had the pleasure of seeing Ann on her own a few times. The songs she sings are tailored to her impressive voice. She takes you on an emotional journey with words and sound.

With Ann going back on the road, it is going to be a summer of great music. And with her coming to CNY, that's a great opportunity to see a legend, if you never have. If you have seen Ann or Heart before, you know you will not be disappointed.

Ann is on the long and windy road to Syracuse. I will be there. Hope to see you there as well.

