4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend

Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.

Get our free mobile app

And then there are times where you just stumble upon something cool, odd or altogether strange or noteworthy. As I just can't resist, here are four items you may just find if you are out hunting this weekend for the wacky and wonderful.

Antique Phonograph

Tlc Estate Sales Tlc Estate Sales/estatesales.net loading...

If you find yourself in the Clinton area while out searching, you may just find a great way to play your favorite 78s. It is also possible that you may just want to have this in a corner of your home looking like a beautiful ode to a different time. Full disclosure, I have stood in front of this item and heard it play and marveled at its beauty.

Insect Drawers

The Blue Pearl Sales The Blue Pearl Sales/estatesales.net loading...

Somebody somewhere spent a lot of time on this item that you may find in Utica as you are out and about this weekend. Looking like something out of a lab, these insect drawers will be sure to get your friends talking.

CB Radio with Original Box

Tlc Estate Sales Tlc Estate Sales/estatesales.net loading...

Any collector knows that whenever you can find the original box with your vintage electronics, as with this CB Radio in Poland, it just adds to the collectability and the fun. Its a way to know that most likely, your item was well cared for when the owner kept its original home. "Shepherd to Lost Sheep, come in!"

Alfred E Neumann Statue

Balu An Rede/estatesales.net Balu An Rede/estatesales.net loading...

What, Me Worry? Who wouldn't want this Mad magazine mascot, located in Cazenovia, in their home. Certain things are just iconic and stand the test of time, and this is one of them.

I will see you out there. Happy hunting!

10 Super Ugly, and Cheap, Antiques For Sale On Utica New York's CraigsList You never know what treasures you can find on the Utica's CraigsList page. Sometimes you find gems of antiques, other times you find truly bizarre trash. Here's a look at 10 really ugly, cheap, antiques for sale on Utica New York's CraigsList:



Vintage Lunch Boxes If you were in school in the 70's chances are you carried a lunch box to school every day. Many of these boxes featuring the latest movies, TV shows and bands.