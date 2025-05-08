If you go to New Hartford's Pinz website, you'll find you can still hold a kids birthday party there, and on Sunday moms get Mimosas for just $5. The only catch is, Pinz bowling center at Sangertown Square in New Hartford abruptly closed this week, so you'll have to travel to either Massachusetts or New Hampshire to throw the party. It's unlikely many people from the Mohawk Valley will make that trip for a party, but if you have gift cards, it's the only place you'll be able to use them.

On April 16, Pyramid, which owns Sangertown, sent a notice to the franchise terminating their lease for non-payment and requiring them to exit the building by Sunday, May 4, according to the Daily Sentinel. According to the report, Pinz now owes Sangertown $348,462.35 in back rent as of March. The Sentinel reported that an additional lawsuit was filed on Monday, May 5, 2025, evicting Pinz from the premises and giving Pyramid possession of the space.

The Pinz website doesn't reference the quick exit from Sangertown Square. In fact, at a glance it looks like the place is still open.

Choose a Destination:

Screenshot of website, Pinzbowl.com. Screenshot of website, Pinzbowl.com. loading...

Events:

Screenshot of website, Pinzbowl.com. Screenshot of website, Pinzbowl.com. loading...

However, when you choose to make a reservation and you select New Hartford, the next screen explains that the New Hartford location is now closed. Here's the message they have on their site for customers:

Location Permanently Closed

Dear Valued Guests, It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the permanent closure of PINZ New Hartford, located at Sangertown Square Mall. Since our opening in 2019, this location has been more than just a business—it’s been a vibrant community, built on the passion, energy, and dedication of our team and the incredible support from guests like you. Unfortunately, like many businesses, we have faced a number of challenges, from rising costs in food, liquor, payroll, and insurance, to shifting trends in mall traffic and entertainment habits. Despite our best efforts to negotiate with the landlord for more favorable terms, we were unable to come to a resolution, which has led to the difficult decision to close this location. We truly appreciate your support over the years, and we regret to inform you that, due to the closure, we are unable to offer refunds on unused gift cards. We understand that this may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Additional Pinz Problems, and Pyramid Problems

Pinz Entertainment is involved in another lawsuit with Pyramid, the owners of Sangertown Square, after closing their bowling center at Hampshire Mall in Hadley, MA in February. Pinz closed because they claim the mall had declined so much and so many stores had closed, there's no longer any foot traffic to support their business. Pyramid is suing Pinz over failure to pay rent and failure to fulfill the requirements of their lease. The controversy doesn't end there, as similar to the problems Pyramid has had at Destiny USA in Syracuse with their own failure to make loan payments on the enormous mall property, Pyramid's Hampshire Mall is also behind on loan payments and facing possible foreclosure.

Currently, Pinz lists three locations on their website as open: Milford, MA, Kingston, MA, and Portsmouth, NH.

