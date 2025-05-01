It's no secret some college degrees are more lucrative than others, but the gap between the highest and lowest-paying degrees is becoming ridiculous.

The job market is in a state of flux due to mounting insecurity over how tariffs and inflation will impact the economy.

Photo by PTTI EDU on Unsplash Photo by PTTI EDU on Unsplash loading...

Now, more than ever, students are turning to degrees that are more likely to land them a cushy position upon graduating. Best Colleges recently came out with a study that found the best degree of all is engineering.

Those who study computer science or engineering make a median earning of $80,000 immediately after graduating.

But not everyone is cut out for the STEM industry. For those who aren't great with numbers but want to score a better-paying job should avoid these degrees at all cost.

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found out which college majors pay the leas

The news comes as the national economy reportedly contracted in the first quarter of the year.

The nation's GDP fell .3% over the past year, according to recently released gross domestic product data.

The disappointing news bucks expectations that there would be growth, but reaction to the global tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump had economists revise their expectations lower.

3.2 Million File Unemployment Claims As Economy Reels From COVID-19 Pandemic Stephanie Keith/Getty Images loading...

Imports typically lower GDP, and businesses across the nation ramped up their imports in order to get as much of their products in before the tariffs took place.

This development is casting doubt on the strength of the national job market. While it has added 62,000 jobs in the past month, that is well below the anticipated 125,000 analysts and economists both predicted, according to the New York Times.

A new jobs report will come out later today, which should either bring clarity or more uncertainty over the health of our national job market.

Manhattan's Economy Affected By Remote Workers According To NYC Mayor Adams (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

That being said, if you're about to head into college, don't be surprised if you're handed unsolicited advice telling you to consider pursuing financial stability over personal passion.

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries

Get our free mobile app