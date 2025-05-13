Memorial Day is fast approaching, which means tens of millions will soon flood national highways and snarl traffic.

This year, AAA predicts 45.1 million Americans will venture roughly 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend, which runs from May 23 through May 26.

Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said those hitting the roads may face the most brutal commutes.

"While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends," she said, adding many will travel farther due to having Monday off from work or school.

How Bad Will Memorial Day Traffic Be in New York This Year?

Of the 45.1 million Americans traveling over the long weekend, 39.4 of them will be driving.

That means a million more drivers will hit the road than last year, most likely enticed by lower gas prices. The national average in 2024 was at $3.59, which is about 50 cents more than the current average.

The worst traffic is expected on Friday, May 23, especially between the hours of 12 and 8pm. Those who must travel that day should get past all the usual bottleneck spots before 11am.

AAA recommends hitting the road early starting that Thursday, the 22nd, as the worst travel times from then until Memorial Day will start around noontime.

New York will have one of the worst traffic volumes nationwide, especially Jersey Shore to New York via Garden St Pkwy N. AAA predicts it'll take drivers nearly 2-and-a-half hours to get through the mess.

AAA adds that represents a 92% increase compared to usual traffic.

That shouldn't be too surprising considering New York City ranks third in their list of the top Memorial Day weekend destinations.

Central New York Area to Be a Top Memorial Day Destination This Year

A new U.S. News and World Report ranked the 19 best Memorial Day Weekend getaways in the country.

Coming in as the #1 spot was the Finger Lakes region. Among the top things to do was watch the Memorial Day parade in Waterloo, which ranks among New York's largest, and a Civil War reenactment.

While there, you can also pay a visit to the National Memorial Day Museum, followed by a stop at the Scythe Tree – a living monument to the Civil War.

It also doesn't hurt that the area consists of 11 different lakes and is rife with hiking trails and other testaments to Mother Nature's beauty.

