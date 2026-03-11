Upstate NY Woman Wanted By 3 Local Police Agencies

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating this local woman, who is our Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

According to Investigator Sahid Karcic, authorities are looking for 38-year-old Vanessa Bennett of Whitesboro who is wanted on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oneida County Court regarding Burglary and Petit Larceny charges.

Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest Bennett, who is wanted for failure to appear in Oneida County Court.

Karcic says, Bennett also has 2 active warrants out of the City of Utica Police Department and New Hartford Town Police Department.

MV CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Vanessa Bennett

White Female, 38 years of age

Height: 5”4 / Weight: Approx., 145 pounds

Blond Hair / Blue Eyes

Warrant/Details

Warrant #1: Bench Warrant

Court: Oneida County Court

Charge: 2 Counts of Burglary 3rd and 2 Counts of Petit Larceny

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (315)-736-0141, the Yorkville Police Department at (315)-736-8331, tips can be made anonymously to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you see something, say something and make your community safer by contacting Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

