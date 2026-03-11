Upstate NY Woman Wanted By 3 Local Police Agencies
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating this local woman, who is our Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Investigator Sahid Karcic, authorities are looking for 38-year-old Vanessa Bennett of Whitesboro who is wanted on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oneida County Court regarding Burglary and Petit Larceny charges.
READ MORE: Help Rome Police Find this 79-Year-Old Wanted Person of the Week
Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest Bennett, who is wanted for failure to appear in Oneida County Court.
Karcic says, Bennett also has 2 active warrants out of the City of Utica Police Department and New Hartford Town Police Department.
MV CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Vanessa Bennett
White Female, 38 years of age
Height: 5”4 / Weight: Approx., 145 pounds
Blond Hair / Blue Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Court
Charge: 2 Counts of Burglary 3rd and 2 Counts of Petit Larceny
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (315)-736-0141, the Yorkville Police Department at (315)-736-8331, tips can be made anonymously to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Read More: Rome PD and Oneida Police are Looking for This Wanted Person
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you see something, say something and make your community safer by contacting Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 35 Poorest Counties in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan